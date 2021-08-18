The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In related news, COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of The Children’s Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529. Corporate insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 98.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,510,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

The Children’s Place stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The company had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

