The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.53. 75,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,881. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.65. The Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.
The Children’s Place Company Profile
The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.
