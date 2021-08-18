The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Gap Down to $100.58

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $100.58, but opened at $91.00. The Children’s Place shares last traded at $94.25, with a volume of 23,120 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.65.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Children’s Place news, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $684,591.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $552,336.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $3,233,529. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

