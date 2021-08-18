The Children’s Place Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 5,139 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 4,147% compared to the average daily volume of 121 put options.

NASDAQ:PLCE traded down $6.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.98. 69,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,881. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.65.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 1.15%. The Children’s Place’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush raised The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.09.

In other The Children’s Place news, CFO Robert F. Helm sold 5,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $552,336.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia Lima-Guinehut sold 7,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $684,591.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,529 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Children’s Place by 22.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in The Children’s Place in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

