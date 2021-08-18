The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,699 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola comprises about 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $28,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after purchasing an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,767 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,580 shares of company stock valued at $6,403,466. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

KO stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 193,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $46.97 and a 1-year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

