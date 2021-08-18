The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $316.13.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total transaction of $51,248,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 53,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.01, for a total transaction of $17,398,110.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,813 shares of company stock worth $99,231,472 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after purchasing an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL stock opened at $322.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $194.14 and a one year high of $336.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $318.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 86.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

