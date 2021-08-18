The Force Protocol Market Cap Tops $10.43 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $255.27 or 0.00574602 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000525 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000044 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.