The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:GDL opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.03. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $9.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDL. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in The GDL Fund by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

