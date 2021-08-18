The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) to Sell

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $11.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $12.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.96% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65.

In other Amcor news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,380,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 23.0% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 102,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $149,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1.2% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,714,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 31,614 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $122,000. 34.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

