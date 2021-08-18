The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lowered its position in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,550 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL owned approximately 0.07% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 59.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,167,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,411. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 2.16. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.87) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

