The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Cut by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. RE Advisers Corp’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $46,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 0.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 321.8% in the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.43. 252,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $343.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

