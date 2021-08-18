The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,640 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 28,139 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Dakota Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.8% during the first quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 321.8% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.81. The company had a trading volume of 241,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.05.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.64.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

