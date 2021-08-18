The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,558 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 490.0% in the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.3% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,347 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.64.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.05. The firm has a market cap of $345.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

