The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.03 Billion

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2021

Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) will report $6.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.64 billion and the highest is $6.15 billion. The Kraft Heinz posted sales of $6.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full-year sales of $25.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.71 billion to $25.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $24.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.65 billion to $26.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Bbva USA bought a new position in The Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

