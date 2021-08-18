The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

KHC opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.68. The Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.