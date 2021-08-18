The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director Sells $528,000.00 in Stock

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Director John R. Miller III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $528,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of The Middleby stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $176.45. 657,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,004. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.75. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $85.92 and a 52 week high of $196.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after buying an additional 1,636,674 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4,943.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,329,000 after buying an additional 1,167,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Middleby by 145.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,089,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,726,000 after buying an additional 644,963 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after buying an additional 512,838 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Middleby during the first quarter worth $77,072,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

