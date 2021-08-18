The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.54 Per Share

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Middleby in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.35. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Middleby’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MIDD. Barclays upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CL King raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

The Middleby stock opened at $177.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.74. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in The Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

