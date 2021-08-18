The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. The Middleby makes up approximately 0.0% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIDD. Barclays lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. CL King raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

The Middleby stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.49. 11,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,250. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.75. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.92 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

