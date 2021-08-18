The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700,000 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 8,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. reduced their price target on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.53.
In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,215 shares in the company, valued at $33,519,432.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,126 shares of company stock valued at $7,200,517. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of PGR opened at $95.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.97. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $84.89 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Progressive will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.
The Progressive Company Profile
Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.
