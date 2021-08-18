The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Up to $12.35

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.85. The RealReal shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 4,431 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REAL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.18.

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.85.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 4,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $78,418.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 445,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,190 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,653. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of The RealReal by 188.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

