The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Increased by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 0.7% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 312.5% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 196.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.39.

Shares of SHW traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $301.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,414. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $308.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $282.64.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 EPS. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 in the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

