The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.23.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMPL opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.87 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49. The Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.