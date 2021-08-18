The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TKR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,597,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,662,000 after buying an additional 123,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after purchasing an additional 478,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Timken by 12.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,616,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,887,000 after purchasing an additional 288,614 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in The Timken by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,333,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,373,000 after purchasing an additional 112,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in The Timken by 20.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,315,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. The company had a trading volume of 785 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.91.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Timken will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

