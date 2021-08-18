The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $70.50 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

