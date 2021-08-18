The Transfer Token (TTT) Trading 4.3% Lower This Week

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.44 or 0.00027089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $1.30 billion and $1.06 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00060474 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About The Transfer Token

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,764,195 coins. The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns . The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

The Transfer Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Transfer Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

