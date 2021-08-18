The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 196,576 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
