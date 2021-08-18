The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded to Outperform at Oppenheimer

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WEN. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $23.65 on Wednesday. The Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,571,000 after buying an additional 196,576 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 21,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

