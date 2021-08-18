THEKEY (TKY) Trading Up 25.5% This Week

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded 25.5% higher against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market capitalization of $7.02 million and $207,320.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000053 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

