Theta Fuel Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Billion (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.72 billion and $65.48 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00067030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.48 or 0.00329017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00044215 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00014371 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.65 or 0.02401950 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

