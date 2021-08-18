Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGMGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,199. Theta Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.

Get Theta Gold Mines alerts:

About Theta Gold Mines

Theta Gold Mines Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company in South Africa. Its principal property is the Theta project located near the town of Pilgrim's Rest in Mpumalanga Province. The company was formerly known as Stonewall Resources Limited and changed its name to Theta Gold Mines Limited in December 2018.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Theta Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theta Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.