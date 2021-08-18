Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Theta Gold Mines Limited (OTCMKTS:TGMGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGMGF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,199. Theta Gold Mines has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.16.
About Theta Gold Mines
