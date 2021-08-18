Thomas Story & Son LLC Decreases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thomas Story & Son LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,729 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 3.0% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.2% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the second quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 20,906 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $5,488,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.40. 175,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,732. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.47 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $269.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

