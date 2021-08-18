Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,651 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.5% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.82. The company had a trading volume of 101,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,536,188. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $99.75 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

