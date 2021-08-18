Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $8.91 Million Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,860 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 3.3% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

Shares of FDX stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,488. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $73.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.01. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $204.18 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

