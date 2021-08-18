Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,052,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 7.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,665 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 11.9% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI stock opened at $115.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $116.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. Thomson Reuters’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.30%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

