Thomson Reuters (TRI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Thomson Reuters (TSE: TRI):

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$145.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$139.00.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$139.00 to C$145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$144.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Thomson Reuters was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating.

7/30/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$128.00 to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$139.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Thomson Reuters had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$128.00 price target on the stock.

TSE TRI opened at C$145.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$128.43. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of C$98.60 and a 1-year high of C$146.49.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.