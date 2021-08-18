Thore Cash Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $63,408.11 and approximately $101,313.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thore Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00373911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006630 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000218 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official website is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Thore Cash

