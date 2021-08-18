ThreeFold (TFT) Market Cap Tops $3.42 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.0421 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. ThreeFold has a market cap of $3.42 million and $6,406.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00054280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00133376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.59 or 0.00149527 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,754.29 or 0.99751372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $408.92 or 0.00891497 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ThreeFold

ThreeFold’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . ThreeFold’s official website is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.