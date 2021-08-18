Time New Bank Price Hits $0.0037 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $15.27 million and $430,678.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00056814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015457 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $382.23 or 0.00848393 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00047676 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00104186 BTC.

Time New Bank Profile

Time New Bank (TNB) is a coin. It launched on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

