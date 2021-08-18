Titan Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $223.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Titan Coin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and approximately $223.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002256 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006131 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007217 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000032 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Titan Coin

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

