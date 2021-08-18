Titan Coin (TTN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $131.00

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Titan Coin has a market cap of $3.26 million and approximately $131.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006206 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007183 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000036 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official website is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Titan Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

