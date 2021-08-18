Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

TVTY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.41. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,601,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,343,000 after buying an additional 356,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after buying an additional 83,621 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 5.4% during the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,387,000 after buying an additional 191,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,167,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 90.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after buying an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

