Tixl (TXL) Hits Market Cap of $9.47 Million

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 4% against the dollar. Tixl has a market cap of $9.47 million and approximately $290,386.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00053221 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.54 or 0.00126995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00150311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,291.35 or 0.99958876 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.00883561 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,095.53 or 0.06831885 BTC.

Tixl Coin Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . Tixl’s official message board is medium.com/tixlcurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Tixl

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tixl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tixl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tixl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

