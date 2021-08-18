Tixl (TXL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $356,299.00

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 18th. During the last week, Tixl has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Tixl has a market capitalization of $9.15 million and $356,299.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tixl Profile

Tixl’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . Tixl’s official website is tixl.me/executive-summary . The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

