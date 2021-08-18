TNC Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.65 Million (TNC)

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, TNC Coin has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $30.65 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TNC Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00015077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.05 or 0.00842812 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00047440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.12 or 0.00103089 BTC.

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,421,239 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

