Tokamak Network (TON) Trading Down 10.1% This Week

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One Tokamak Network coin can now be bought for approximately $7.93 or 0.00017772 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokamak Network has a total market capitalization of $21.63 million and $14.81 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tokamak Network Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

