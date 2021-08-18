TokenPay Trading Up 22% This Week (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 22% higher against the dollar. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.56 million and $139,350.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0705 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,740.62 or 1.00178772 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00034923 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006632 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00075115 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000951 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011020 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000587 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

