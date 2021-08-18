Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Downgraded by Mizuho

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) was downgraded by research analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tokyo Electron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of TOELY opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.21. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $59.84 and a 52-week high of $115.94. The company has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

