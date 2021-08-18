Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOKCF stock opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.25.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and UV curing machines.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.