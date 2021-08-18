TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $887.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) will report sales of $887.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $874.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $895.70 million. TopBuild reported sales of $697.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $3.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TopBuild.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $834.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.84 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.78.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $215.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. TopBuild has a 1 year low of $141.14 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLD. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TopBuild (BLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.