Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Tops $47.02 on Top Exchanges

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $47.02 or 0.00104910 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market capitalization of $49.66 million and approximately $4.30 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00053479 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.73 or 0.00131021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.62 or 0.00150865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,923.67 or 1.00222507 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.48 or 0.00895680 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,049.55 or 0.06803389 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,055,966 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

