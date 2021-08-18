Tornado (TCORE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $127,429.00

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Tornado has a market cap of $338,030.39 and $127,429.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado coin can now be bought for $56.34 or 0.00125900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00052489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00148858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,814.62 or 1.00147381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.86 or 0.00882391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Tornado Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

